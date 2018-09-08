Jacksonville dealing with more pesky thundershowers and Florence forecast tracks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High pressure remains to our north keeping us under the onshore flow through the weekend. A weak trough (associated with an upper-level low south of Jacksonville) will drift west today and move to the Gulf on Sunday, bringing occasional showers, storms. Next week surf will increase as Florence regains strength and moves west.

Another day with a few passing thundershowers and sunshine too!

We will dry out during the evening hours from the few passing showers. Expect temperatures to sink down into the mid to low 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Today and Sunday starts out with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will arm into the upper 80s and low 90s with building clouds. Expect a 40% chance to see passing showers, during the late morning and midday for our coastal counties, progressing inland for the afternoon and evening hours.

Next week we see typical chance for showers and then what comes next depends all on Florence.

Friday 11 pm update from the National Hurricane Center

Surf Forecast

Florence update

10-Day forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 25% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 25% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 83° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 30% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:07 am

Sunset: 7:42 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.