Widespread heavy rains end, but scattered shower continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Weather Authority Alert Day has now ended as the heaviest storms are now offshore. Despite drop in rain chances, you should anticipate a few scattered showers through the remainder of Thursday afternoon and evening.

What You Need To Know

The Weather Authority Alert Day has ended as of Thursday afternoon.

Breezes and steady rain continue along the Atlantic beaches while scattered showers are mainly west of the I-95.

Flood alerts (see below) remain in effect for much the area despite the dissipating showers.

As of 1 pm, Jacksonville International Airport had received a little more than an inch of rain since midnight.

Tonight the heaviest storms will fade as the majority of the moisture rolls offshore into the Atlantic. However, a few scattered showers can't be ruled as temperatures hover in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow scattered showers and downpours will return during the morning hours before the activity fades into the early afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 60s as northwesterly winds rush in.

The Days Ahead We'll be rain-free and cooler going into the pre-holiday weekend before a Christmas Day warm up.

