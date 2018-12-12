Tuesday turns sunny before temps drop to near freezing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Skies have cleared and this means it will get colder tonight.

We are topping out this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s under a light northwesterly breeze.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 30s under calm winds and clear skies leading to patchy frost in our inland zones. Also, expect freeze warnings across our inland areas as will range from 30°-35°. Along the coast, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday highs will return to the lower 60s, however, another cold night will follow. Rain chances increase during that latter part of the week as showers will likely develop Thursday evening. Friday expect widespread heavy rain showers producing 1-2 inches of rainfall. Drier and cooler conditions will arrive return for the weekend.

