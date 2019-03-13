Sunny, mild afternoon; cooling down overnight

Jacksonville, Fla. - Today turned out beautiful once the morning clouds cleared. We topped out in the mild upper 60s at the Beaches and the low 70s in town. Gusty northeasterly winds picked up during the afternoon, around 15 mph.

Tonight we will cool down nicely under clear skies. Expect the winds to fade down to around 7 mph overnight out of the northeast. Temperatures will sink down into the cool upper 50s.

Wednesday starts out cool and crisp, with partly cloudy skies. Expect winds to build up out of the east during the late morning between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will warm into the mild mild 70s.

Thursday starts out in the pleasant upper 50s and low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. Winds will be lighter, out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Friday starts out in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Expect an increase in clouds during the day and an isolated chance for showers later. We should hit the low 80s during the afternoon hours.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving through ahead of a cold front. We will see 50% chances for showers and cooler temperatures, only topping out in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend, as the cold front pushes through Saturday night and leads to some clearing. The forecast models are split on whether the showers lift back up through our area Sunday into Monday, so until it becomes more clear what to expect, we are including isolated chances for showers Sunday as well. Temperatures will be cool, starting out in the low 50s and only warming into the upper 60s.

Monday looks wetter, with 40% chances for showers and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be even cooler, only topping out in the low 60s for the day.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 71

8 pm 63

10 pm 61

11 pm 60

Sunrise: 7:40 am

Sunset: 7:33 pm

