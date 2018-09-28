Muggy evening, passing late shower possible

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was another hot one! We topped out well into the low 90s with heat index temperatures above 100°. We will see a few storms erupting to the north of the State line this evening. From Jacksonville you may notice distant lightning. As we head past sunset, forecast models hint at a round of passing showers in Putnam, Clay, St Johns, and Duval counties as well.

Overnight any showers will fade and our skies will clear out. Expect overnight lows to get down into the mid 70s.

Friday will be hot and sunny for the most part. Expect 30% chances for a passing stray shower and afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s. We may see a few more clouds on Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Winds will be light, out of the southeast, around 5 mph.

Saturday is the drier day of the weekend, but still carries a decent chance to see a passing shower (40%.) Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s.

Sunday you can expect 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Monday will be the wettest day this week, with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. If the timing of that cold front changes, so will the chances for rain for that day.

Once the cold front pushes through, expect clearing skies and a slight, short lived cool down. On Tuesday and Wednesday we will wake up in the refreshing upper 60s and only warm into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies. Our hint of Fall weather stretched through Thursday before it starts to erode.

Beach and Boating: Moderate risk of Rip Currents continues. A few showers, storms possible, 20-30 percent.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 85 - 20%

8 pm 82 - 20%

10 pm 80 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:17 pm​​​​

