Sunset round of showers possible tonight, wet weather returns Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Did you get to enjoy the sunshine? It was great - we enjoyed a much needed break in the rain and partly cloudy skies today. We topped out in the mid to upper 80s. A round of sunset showers is still possible, especially in our counties along and to the North of I-10. The rain will fade by midnight.

Thursday will start out mostly cloudy, with a few morning showers in southeastern Georgia. Expect some building clouds during the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s and we will see a few more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours than we did Wednesday. Expect 50% chances for rain Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, warm, ad a little wetter with 50% chances for showers and storms. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.

We are watching Invest 90L, which has a 60% chance to develop into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm. Whether it develops or whether it remains unorganized, the effect is pretty similar on our forecast. The low in the Gulf will drag a ton of rain across our state on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies, afternoon highs in the low 80s, and 60% chances for rain.

Sunday expect mostly cloudy skies, afternoon highs in the low 80s, and 80% chances for rain.

Monday expect mostly cloudy skies, afternoon highs in the low 80s, and 70% chances for rain.

The heaviest rainfall will be over our Westernmost counties. We could see between 1-3" of rain this weekend, which could lead to minor flooding.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 85 - 20%

8 pm 81 - 20%

10 pm 78

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:18 pm​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.