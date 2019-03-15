Warm days until the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Temperatures will push to 81 today and we could get back into the warmth Friday before a front cools us off this weekend.

Skies are partly cloudy today and we are not expecting any rain. Even Friday will stay dry other than a few isolated showers over southern Georgia.

Today: Partly cloudy and warm with widespread 80s inland, low to mid 70s along our sandy shores. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm through most of the day, clouds with showers possible late. Patchy inland fog with wake up temperatures in the low 60s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s inland, low to mid 70s along the beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Pollen: Oak, Bayberry and Grass - 10.8

The Players: Warm weather through Friday then cool and cloudy with showers, storms possible late Friday through Saturday afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s with wind from the north-northeast 5-15 mph Saturday, Sunday.

Hourly Forecast:



3 pm 81

5 pm 80

8 pm 73

10 pm 71

11 pm 70

Sunrise: 7:38 am

Sunset: 7:34 pm

