Temperatures turn chilly overnight, more sunshine on the way for Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful and clear again with a cool start and a mild afternoon in the upper 70s.

Tonight turns chilly as we sink into the mid 50s. Expect clear skies and light winds.

Wednesday expect quite the treat for Halloween weather. We start out cool in the mid 50s and warm up quickly into the toasty low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph. Expect mostly sunny turning to partly cloudy skies.

Halloween: Clear, mild evening. 6p-7p: 75-79° 8p-9p: 66-74°

Thursday starts out lovely and cool, in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and southeasterly winds. The afternoon will be rather warm, in the mid 80s.

Friday a slow moving cold front brings clouds and the widespread showers our way. Expect 70% chances to see the showers. Afternoon highs will only warm up to around 80°.

Saturday may be soggy in the early morning hours, but will dry out and clear out nicely as the front pushes through and cools us down. Under mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours, we will only top out at 73°.

Reminder: We're getting an extra hour! Set your clocks back one hour Sunday, Nov 4. If you have a VCR with a flashing clock, you're on your own.

Sunday's forecast starts out chilly, in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies and upper 70s for the afternoon hours.

The rain creeps back into our forecast Monday.

6 pm 73

8 pm 68

10 pm 65

Sunrise: 7:39 am

Sunset: 6:40 pm

