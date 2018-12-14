Jacksonville enjoys a pleasant Thursday evening before Friday's Alert Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This evening temperatures have settled into the 60s as cloud cover spreads overhead. Showers are unlikely with the gray skies but any isolated showers will mainly be near the coastal areas south of St. Augustine and be rather light.

Today will be pleasant, not perfect.

The real rain rolls in heavy tomorrow evening. Friday after 3 pm through 8 pm will be when we could see our wettest time period through the next week. Rain showers will last overnight into early Saturday.

Weather Authority Alert Day Friday

A flood watch is in effect for Friday. Rains will push across the Gulf Coast and these will be slightly different from last Sunday's rains when we had up to 2" of rain in the morning. Friday's rains will start off drizzly and light then become more intermittent and then more like old fashion downpours, with rumbles of thunder. Temperatures may also make a brief appearance into the 70s between the heavy downpours.

Here's more on the Weather Authority Alert Day Friday.

Weekend outlook still looks only "OK" with a few showers early Saturday morning followed by sunnier, yet cool conditions for the Redskins/Jags game on Sunday.

Redskins vs Jags - Layer up as it will be a chilly pre-game (and even during the game if your seats are in the shade.) No rain.

Worst day (in terms of weather) will be Friday.

