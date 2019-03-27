Windy, chilly, & damp overnight into Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today started out beautiful, but increasing northeasterly winds and cloud cover led to deteriorating afternoon conditions. Expect gusty overnight winds out of the northeast between 15-25 mph with gusts of 30+ mph along the coast.

We will see showers pushed onshore late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, with the heaviest rainfall in our coastal, southern counties.

A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds greater than 25 mph are expected for at least an hour, with gusts of 35 to 57 mph at any time.​

Wednesday starts out damp, cloudy, and windy. Expect chilly temperatures all day, only warming up into the low 60s. Winds will be gusty and strong, out of the northeast around 20 mph. During the afternoon hours we should see clearing skies.

Thursday will be breezy, partly cloudy, and cool. Winds will be northeasterly 10-15 mph and temperatures will only make it into the cool upper 60s.

Friday the winds relax to 5-10 mph out of the northeast and our spring-like temperatures return. We will start out cool and warm into the mild mid 70s, with the exception of the coastline which will only make it into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks perfect! Expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures, topping out in the low 80s.

Next week kicks off with wet weather on Monday, the rain should help with the pollen.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 75 - Breezy

8 pm 67 - 20% Showers

10 pm 62 - 30% Showers

11 pm 61 - 40% Showers

Sunset: 7:41 pm​

