Jacksonville's weather forecast looks beautiful tonight and Friday, chillier for the weekend

Jacksonville, Fla. - We spent the afternoon in the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny, beautiful skies. It appears we broke our afternoon high temperature record for the Jacksonville site, hitting 82° so far, exceeding the 2017 record of 81°.

Record Max Temps for Today February 7th:

Location Forecast / Record / Year

Jacksonville 82 / 81 / 2017

Gainesville 84 / 86 / 1957

Alma, GA 82 / 81 / 1957

St. Simons 75 / 78 / 1999

Tonight expect a lovely cool down into the upper 50s. We expect some sea fog to develop, especially off of the coastline of the Golden Isles. We may wake up to patchy fog in our coastal counties as a result, otherwise expect clear skies.

Friday will be beautiful (again!) with mostly sunny skies, light winds out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will be warm, topping out in the upper 70s.

Friday night the winds of change begin to blow, and they pick up overnight. Expect increasing clouds and temperatures in the low 50s.

Saturday will be cloudy, windy, and chilly with Nor'Easter conditions headed our way. Temperatures will hover in the low 60s at their warmest, with northeasterly winds between 15-20mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies and an isolated coastal shower is possible.

Sunday isn't much better- a little less wind (easterly 10-15mph) but better chances for showers, especially later in the day into the overnight hours. Sunday will be cool, only topping out in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies with 50% chances for showers.

Monday warms up, but doesn't dry up. Expect 40% chances for showers and afternoon highs climbing into the mid 70s. Partly cloudy skies and lighter winds aid in our warm up.

The mild weather continues for most of the week, with slightly cooler temperatures by the end of the work week.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 67

10 pm 65

11 pm 64

Sunset: 6:08 pm

