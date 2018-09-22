Coastal showers fading this evening, you'll have to dodge a few this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw a few coastal showers pushing inland today, and the easterly winds will continue to push a few isolated showers onshore this evening. Our chances for showers fade overnight as out temperatures cool down and the easterly winds fade.

Overnight, expect temperatures to sink down into the low 70s. We will see partly cloudy skies overnight.

Saturday you have a 40% chance to see a passing shower. We start out with mostly sunny skies and warm into the upper 80s. Building easterly winds will push a few coastal showers onshore during the morning to midday hours. Those showers will venture inland for the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon nighs will top out at 87°.

Sunday will bring more of the same. We will wake up to partly cloudy skies and building easterly breezes. You have a 30% chance to see the coastal showers pushing onshore and making their way inland for the afternoon hours. We will see an increase in afternoon clouds and we will top out in the upper 80s.

Monday look soggier, with an increase in moisture across our area. Expect 50% chances for showers and afternoon highs around 87°.

Afternoon highs wander back towards the 90° next week.

