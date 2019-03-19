Chilly temperatures tonight, windy & cool Tuesday, Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s with occasionally cloudy skies. Tonight we will see chilly temperatures sinking down into the upper 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and winds fading down to the 5-10 mph range.

Tuesday (Election Day) will be windy and cool. Expect mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the northeast between 20-25 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower to wander onshore with our gusty winds. Tuesday night turns chilly as temperatures dive into the mid 40s.

Wednesday, won't feel much like the first day of Spring, we will see skies slowly clearing, with gusty northerly winds around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will climb into the cool upper 60s for a high. Wednesday night will again be chilly, with overnight lows in the mid 40s under clear skies.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, helping our temperatures warm into the low 70s. Expect lighter winds, fading throughout the day.

Friday starts out in the upper 40s and warms into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Next weekend looks lovely, with morning temperatures around 50° and perfect daytime temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 69

8 pm 61 - Cloudy

10 pm 58 - Cloudy

11 pm 55 - Cloudy

Sunset: 7:36 pm​​

