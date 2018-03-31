Passing showers this evening, drying out & cooling down tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered, light showers pushed through this afternoon and will continue into the early evening hours for our southern counties. Rainfall accumulations were not significant, but it did slow down holiday weekend traffic.

Tonight we will dry out and then clear out. Expect overnight temperatures to turn chilly, dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday starts out chilly and we will see increasingly sunnier skies throughout the day. Winds will be cool and gusty, out of the Northeast between 10-15 mph, keeping things along the coast feeling even cooler. Afternoon highs will barely top out in the low 70s for a cool afternoon.

Saturday night turns chilly quickly, with temperatures dropping down to around 50° again for early Sunday morning.

Easter sunrise services will be a tad chilly, in the mid to low 50s. Sunrise should be gorgeous with mostly clear skies. Temperatures on Sunday turn mild, warming into the upper 70s for the afternoon high.

For the workweek, expect afternoon highs to return to the low to mid 80s, with a mid week chance for rain.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 66 - 40% Showers

10 pm 63 - 20% Showers

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 7:44 pm

