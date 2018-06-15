Duval County to see one more evening downpour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bigger storms rolled through earlier, but here we go again with some more thundershowers in Duval, Northern Clay and NW St. Johns counties until 8:30 p.m.

The rain will fade this evening by 11p.m. Overnight temperatures will sink down into the low 70s.

Friday starts out with the sun peeking between the clouds, warming us up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect 50% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday will be wet for most people. A cold front slowly pushing through our area will bring us chances for rain, especially to the North of I-10 and along our coastline.

Sunday will eventually dry out but we will have to get 40% chances for rain before we dry out.

The drier weather sticks around a full 24 hours! Monday will be sunny, hot, and DRY!

Tuesday & Wednesday we will return to our wet weather pattern for the afternoon hours.



Tropics: A 10 percent chance of formation in the Bay of Campeche or the Gulf of Mexico. Looks like a rain maker from Louisiana to Texas.

