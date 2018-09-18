Scattered storms fade, warm overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was HOT. We topped out in the low to mid 90s with heat index temperatures in the triple digits. We saw scattered storms erupting and they will push eastward across our area through sunset.

Overnight will be warm and muggy with fading showers. Temperatures will get down into the mid 70s. If we see enough clearing overnight, we may see fog early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be hot and stormy. Expect temperatures to climb into the low to mid 90s and 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms to push through, especially after 3pm.

Wednesday you can expect more of the same. Temperatures should hit 94°. We have 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Thursday kicks off a slightly cooler, drier weather pattern - we will top out in the upper 80s. Chances for showers will be in the 20-30% range. Expect mostly sunny skies and cool mornings around 70°.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 93 - 40%

6 pm 89 - 30%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 81 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 7:29 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.