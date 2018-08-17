Scattered storms firing up, muggy overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showers and thunderstorms were only isolated for the mid afternoon, but as we head into the later afternoon and early evening hours I expect a few more, especially to the West of I-95.

Any showers will fade around sunset and we will see some clearing overnight. Temperatures will sink down into the mid to low 70s.

Friday starts out with partly cloudy skies and warms up quickly, Expect afternoon highs to reach the low 90s before a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms develops. The rain should fade around sunset.

The weekend looks drier, with only 30% chances for isolated, inland showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer, hitting the low to mid 90s.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 92 - 40%

6 pm 88 - 40%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 81 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:54 am

Sunset: 8:06 pm​​​​​​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.