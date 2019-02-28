Widespread rain moves through this evening, wetter weather sticks around

Jacksonville - Widespread rainfall moved in this afternoon, and will persist into the early evening hours, with rain chances peaking around 5p.m. We have a slight chance for a few storms to become strong, as the showers encounter the sea breeze pushing in from the Atlantic Ocean. We expect between a quarter of an inch to an inch of rainfall on average, with the heaviest rainfall totals along I-75, to the south of I-10.

Tonight the rain should fade by 9p.m. and we will dry out overnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies and cool overnight temperatures getting down into the upper 50s, low 60s.

Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies and a nice warm up into the upper 70s. We will see scattered showers, you have a 30% chance to see the rain. The showers will be most prevalent along and to the north of I-10. Our coastal areas will be much cooler, only topping out in the upper 60s. Thursday night temperatures will cool down into the mid to low 60s.

Friday we will see partly cloudy skies give way to mostly cloudy skies, but not before we warm up into the upper 70s. We will see scattered showers, you have 50% chances to see the rain.

Saturday will be the warmer and slightly better day of the weekend. We have 40% chances for showers and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s, with otherwise partly cloudy skies.

Sunday we will see 50% chances for showers, expect mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs topping out in the mid 70s.

Monday will be wet, with widespread showers and chilly temperatures only topping out in the upper 60s.

Tuesday the rain continues, with good chances to see the showers and cooler temperatures, topping out in the mid 60s.

Long range forecast models indicate a big cool down behind this rain, making for chilly weather we haven't seen in over a month.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 73 - 70%

8 pm 67 - 20%

10 pm 65 - 20%

11 pm 64 - 10%

Sunset: 6:24 pm

