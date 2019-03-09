Cool evening tonight, gorgeous weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was gorgeous! After a cool start in the 40s we warmed into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will turn cool under clear skies, heading down into the low 50s overnight.

Saturday starts off cool and sunny. Expect a lovely warm up into the mid to upper 70s, with light winds out of the south.

Gate River Run Forecast: Starting line temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Finish line, based on a 10 minute pace, temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind SE 5-10 mph with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday night cools off quickly, with overnight lows heading down into the upper 50s and low 60s. As we cool down, expect patchy dense fog to for early Sunday morning.

Sunday morning's fog will give way to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. We will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. A cold front will push into Southeastern Georgia on Sunday afternoon, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the north of the state line.

Those showers will push further south overnight, making for a wet start to Monday in Northeastern Florida. Monday morning is the best chance for a shower over the next few days, and we should dry out during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be warm, topping out in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild, topping out in the upper 70s with the possibility of an isolated shower.

The rest of the work week looks warm and partly cloudy, but long term forecast models hint at chances for rain next weekend.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 74

8 pm 65

10 pm 63

11 pm 62

Sunset: 6:30 pm

