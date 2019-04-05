Dry, cool night with showers moving in tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was sunny and mild, topping out in the mid 70s. Tonight will be cool and dry, with clear skies.

Friday kicks off with a wet start, a round of showers will push into Southeastern Georgia early Friday morning,making it into Northeastern Florida during the mid to later morning hours. Then expect cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 70s. A second round of rain is possible during the afternoon hours, between 2-5p.m. Friday night should dry out overnight.

Saturday, expect a cool start in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the warm low 80s. There is a 30% chance for isolated showers Saturday.

Sunday you will see more warm weather and partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid to low 80s and there is a 40% chance for scattered showers, increasing as we head into the later part of the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday look wet, we will see a round or two of rain each day, but not enough to dampen our afternoon highs - we will hit the low 80s each afternoon.

The skies clear out Wednesday, which makes Thursday beautiful, sunny, and warm.

5 pm 74

8 pm 69

10 pm 67

11 pm 66

Sunset: 7:47 pm​​

