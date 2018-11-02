Widespread showers move in Friday, cools the weekend off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was unusually warm for November for us, but we didn't break our record high for today, which was 89° from 2015. We topped out in the low to mid 80s with building clouds.

Tonight will be more mild and not as cool. Expect increasing clouds and overnight lows in the upper 60s. We may see a few showers along I-75 overnight tonight.

Friday expect mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will push through the southeast, ahead of that front we will see widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. The timing of the rain is varied by location, between 10am and 4pm most of Southeastern Georgia will see the showers. The showers will move into Northeastern Florida and coastal Georgia between 2-8pm. If you drew a line from St Johns county to Gainesville, to the south of that line will see the showers between 5-10pm. We may see a few isolated strong thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds are the primary concern and we will most likely see between 1-2 inches of rain.

Friday evening we will start to dry out and later clear out. Overnight temperatures will head down into the low 50s, making for a cool start to Saturday.

Saturday starts out with drying and clearing skies. Expect mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures only making it up into the low 70s.

Reminder: We're getting an extra hour! Set your clocks back one hour Sunday, Nov 4.

Sunday starts out in the cool mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will turn mild, topping out in the upper 70s. We will see building afternoon clouds and then later showers pushing in, with 50% chances to see a shower.

Monday kicks off a wetter weather pattern but right now, Election Day Tuesday looks like we will only see isolated showers and warm afternoon temperatures.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 81

8 pm 76

10 pm 74 - 10%

Sunset: 6:38 pm

