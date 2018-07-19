Isolated storms left over this afternoon, dry & muggy tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first round of showers and storms pushed into our coastal counties from the West just after the lunch hour. Lightning and downpours are expected.

The early arrival time of today's storms does indicate we will see the rain wrapping up during the late afternoon hours. Rainfall totals are expected between a quarter of an inch and half of an inch. Heavier rainfall totals are possible in Southeastern Georgia, where the afternoon storms will have a slower forward motion.

Afternoon temperatures peaked today around 90°, with building daytime clouds.

Tonight will be cloudy and muggy, but should be dry. The storms will wrap up for most people during the late afternoon hours. Overnight lows will sink down into the low 70s.

Thursday the sun will peek between the clouds during the morning hours, but expect mostly cloudy skies during the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s for an afternoon high. We will see a few showers during the morning hours, especially along and to the west of Highway 301. The most widespread rain will occur between 2-6p.m. and we could see rainfall totals average between half an inch and an inch of rain. Expect 80% chances to se rain Thursday, especially in the afternoon.

Friday our wet weather pattern sticks around with mid day showers and storms moving in. The afternoon rain chances peak after 2p.m. at 70%. Expect rainfall totals to be between half an inch and a quarter of an inch.

Saturday will be the wetter day of the weekend, but Sunday won't be bone dry either. Expect afternoon highs around 90° and 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Sunday we wil see 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms along and to the West of I-95, but the sea breeze will save the Beaches and keep them down to a 40% chance for showers.



Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 87 - 50%

8 pm 84 - 30%

10 pm 82 - 10%



Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm​​​

