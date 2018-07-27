Drying out - rain pushing offshore and fading

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw a few blinding downpours and isolated thunderstorms push through this afternoon. The rain is pushing offshore and we will only see an isolated chance for showers as we dry out during the evening hours. We are in for a muggy evening with partial clearing. Expect overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Friday warms up quickly, topping out at 93°. Expect 40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially between 2-5p.m. Friday evening should dry out nicely for evening plans, but the formidable humidity will stick around.

Saturday is the slightly drier day of the weekend - the lowest chances for rain Saturday afternoon are along the Beaches (30%.) In town the chances for rain are a little higher at 40%. Afternoon highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday we start out partly cloudy and warm into the upper 80s and low 90s before 40-50% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms erupt.

Next week looks wetter with more widespread chances for rain each day.

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 8:24 pm​

