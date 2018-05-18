Dry evening for Jacksonville but not so for parts of Columbia County under a flood warning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our wet weather pattern marches on through our forecast, the evening will be stormy for most and the rain should fade by midnight tonight. Rainfall totals just from the afternoon and evening will range between a quarter of an inch and a half of an inch.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and mild overnight temperatures, getting down to around 70°. The rain for the night should wrap up by midnight.

Friday will be mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours. Expect to warm up into the mid 80s and chances for rain build up to 70% after 2p.m. Winds will be out of the South between 7-12 mph. Friday evening's storms will begin to winds down after 8p.m. and should fade completely by midnight.

Saturday will be drier for some along the coastline, but significant chances for afternoon and evening storms still build into the forecast. Afternoon high will top out in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with 60% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 80s.

Most of next week looks cloudy and stormy as well, with afternoon highs in the 80s. The forecast calls for a slightly drier weather pattern starting on Thursday.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 80 - 60%

8 pm 77 - 40%

10 pm 74 - 30%

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:14 pm​

