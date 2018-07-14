Jacksonville may not see a washout but here come the early and often storms!

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. - The weekend is finally here and so too has the deep tropical moisture returned to our area. That means the weather pattern will quickly ramp up into an "early and often" pattern of afternoon and evening storms (possibly into the over night hours.) These will be generally non-severe, but a few will posses intense downpours and strong gusty winds to 50 mph.

Hour by hour forecast

And not every backyard will be pounded by these storms, yet between the two weekend days they will be threaten. Remember, when "thunder roars, time to go indoors."

Total Rainfall Forecast. A whole lotta 1-4" amounts...

But, in general, rainfall amounts will be particularly heavy and widespread. Early indications are 1-4" may fall between Saturday and Sunday.

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies

12 p.m. - 89° Storms build

Sunrise 6:33 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.