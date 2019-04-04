Jacksonville's weather forecast, sunny & mild, then warm & wet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was sunny and cool to start off with, but we turned mild during the afternoon hours, getting into the upper 60s. Tonight will be dry and turning cool, with overnight lows in the low 50s.

Thursday may be the best day this week, we will wake up in the cool low 50s to sunny skies. Expect to warm up into the mild mid 70s. Winds will be out of the east between 12-17 mph and that will keep the Beaches about 5 degrees cooler than everyone else.

Friday starts out nicely, in the low 60s. Expect building clouds, ahead of widespread chances for showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms. The timing of the rain looks like it will be in South Georgia for the late morning and midday. The showers will sweep into Northeastern Florida for the afternoon and early evening hours.

Saturday starts out in the cool low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s for the afternoon. We will see a few isolated showers pop up, you have a 40% chance to see the rain.

Sunday starts out in the mid 60s with a few more clouds. Afternoon temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s. There is an isolated (30%) chance for showers.

Monday looks decidedly wetter, with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures start out in the mid 60s and warm into the low 80s.

Tuesday starts out damp but dries out during the mid day and eventually clears out. Temperatures start out in the low 60s and warm up into the low 80s.

Wednesday looks lovely! Expect to wake up in the cool low 50s. Under mostly sunny skies we will climb into the low 80s for an afternoon high.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 69

8 pm 65

10 pm 63

11 pm 62

Sunset: 7:46 pm

