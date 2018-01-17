Not AS cold tonight, but another freeze on the way tomorrow night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we made it into the low 60s for the afternoon hours, and freezing temperatures are not a concern tonight. We will turn chilly around sunset, with overnight lows dipping down into the mid to upper 30s overnight.

Wednesday another cold front pushes through the Southeast, but it will be a dry one- meaning that we will not see any chances for showers, but you may notice a few more clouds. Temperatures will crash behind the front as more cold air rushes into the Southeast. Wednesday's highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight into Thursday morning a hard freeze will likely set in as some location dip into the 20s overnight.

On Friday morning, expect another dip into the upper 20s and low 30s, but not quite as deeply as Thursday morning. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs reaching the mid 50s.

Weekend temperatures will rebound, hitting the mid 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. The next good chance for showers is Monday.

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:49 p.m.

