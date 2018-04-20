Cooler, breezy conditions arrive as weekend nears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A weak cold front continues to push through our region providing us with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today are topping out in the mid 80s.

Throughout the evening there's a chance for a stray shower or two, but the most noticeable impact of the front's passage will be the cooler temperatures that filter in tonight.

Expect northeasterly winds tonight near 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Theses breezes will continue through early Friday, therefore, morning temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Afternoon highs will be stunted as well, temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s along the coast with low 70s expected across our inland zones. The mix of sun and clouds will continue especially in our southernmost zones.

Friday night gives way to milder overnight lows in the 50s inland Northeast Florida and near 60° along the coast in the onshore flow.

Saturday expect partly cloudy conditions with some easterly breezes as high pressure edges in. Highs will reach to the mid 70s for our inland zones and temperatures will top out near 70° at the beach.

Sunday will start dry with increasing clouds and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy will give way to evening showers and storms. The heavy rain downpours and storms will carry over into Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.