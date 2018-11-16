Temperatures drop tonight, chilly with patchy inland frost Friday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a cloudy and chilly day, expect evening clearing and cold temperatures overnight. Tonight's lows will dip down into the mid to upper 30s for inland areas and down into the low 40s for our coastline and southernmost counties. Inland patchy frost is possible, particularly if the winds calm down overnight.

Friday starts out chilly, with lows between 36-42° and wind chill, or feels like temperatures in the mid to low 30s. Expect mostly clear skies and winds out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. There are no chances for showers and you can expect low humidity. Afternoon temperatures will not warm up much, only reaching up to 61°.

Friday night the temperatures will drop into the cold zone again, getting down into the upper 30s over inland areas and low 40s for I-95 counties. Expect clear skies and winds out of the north around 7 mph.

Saturday will be sunny and starts out chilly. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60s but should briefly hit 70° for an afternoon high.

Sunday will be cool, with morning temperatures dipping into the upper 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the low 70s.

The Thanksgiving holiday week looks seasonal for us, waking up in the upper 40s and low 50s and warming up into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 55 - Clearing

8 pm 51 - Clear

10 pm 49

Sunset: 5:29 pm

