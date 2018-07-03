Mostly dry Tuesday after morning showers; thundershowers for the 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered showers and storms will develop inland this afternoon, evening as the onshore flow continues.

Easterly or onshore wind will continue with scattered showers and storms developing inland this afternoon with a slight chance of a splash and dash shower or two along our area beaches and Golden Isles through early afternoon.

Today: Near seasonal temperatures in the lower 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph. Mainly inland scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon, evening, 30-40 percent. A slight chance of a passing shower beach side early afternoon, 20 percent.

Fourth of July: Humid, patchy fog with lows in the low to mid 70s will start the day. Becoming cloudy with scattered showers and storms, isolated strong to severe storms possible, from late morning through early evening, 40-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s beaches, inland. Wind NE 5-15 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 88 - 20%

3 pm 90 - 30%

6 pm 86 - 20%

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

Sunrise: 6:29 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm

