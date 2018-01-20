Jacksonville's AFC Championship weekend weather forecast

Sunny skies will bounce our temperatures! The exception? The Beaches...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The cold northerly winds that have put Jacksonville into a deep freeze the past week are slowly shifting into a milder, southerly wind. This southerly breeze from Florida will hopefully reach out to New England this weekend as the Jacksonville Jaguars invade Foxborough, Massachusetts, the home of the New England Patriots.

And with this breeze, Jags come home victorious... Oh please, oh please, oh please... Sigh.

Meanwhile, here in Jacksonville, we will start off with some very early sunrise frost and those milder temperatures will finally settle into our 10-day forecast. Today, Saturday, after the morning frost, sunny skies and milder temperatures dominate the next couple of days. Today's highs will range from the 60s west of the Intracoastal, inland where temperatures will be warmest.

This implies, that beaches may be left out of the milder temperatures.

Water temperatures are between 49-55° and at anytime an onshore breeze develops, we will see coastal/beach temperatures drop-off quickly. Keep a heavy jacket nearby.

Sunday will be even better, starting out in the low 40s for the early morning hours. A spotty shower is possible in our southern zones, mainly around Alachua, Putnam, St. Johns and Flagler counties, while the other areas may see a few passing clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for most of us, with slightly cooler temperatures along the coastline.

Monday will be the warmest day this week, with temperatures starting around 50° and warming into the mid to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 32°

8 a.m. 40°

10 a.m. 50°

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.

Sunset: 5:52 p.m.

