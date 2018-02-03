Jacksonville's weekend starts off chilly and dry then there's Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Here we go! The weekend has arrived and temperatures are back on winter mode as some locations in Georgia are starting with temps in the low to mid 30s. Locally, around Jacksonville we will start off Saturday with morning temps around 40°. The good news? Sunshine should dominate our skies through the lunch hour. Followed by building clouds, still no rains today. Afternoon highs will be chilly, only in the 50s.

Late Saturday night a warm front moves up from the south and this will bring some milder temperatures. Sunday morning temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and low 50s and climb into the upper 60s and low 70s!

That's sounds not so bad...

Trouble is we will also see a cold front sweep across the area on Sunday which will be associated with showers and maybe, just maybe an isolated storms or downpour.

Rainfall amounts will be under a half-inch, this would be much less than last Sunday, when 2-3" of rain fell across much of the area.

Timing is still tough but it appears we will see a 4-6 hour period where showers roll through, mainly after 1:00p.m.

Heaviest rainfall amounts are really a challenge, mostly on where these will occur, each forecast model run shifts the heaviest amounts north, then south, then north of Jacksonville...

Jonathan Stacey will have numerous updates throughout the weekend.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 39°

8 a.m. 42°

10 a.m. 50°

Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.

Sunset: 6:04 p.m.

