Rain fades this evening, drying and clearing out overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today's showers and thunderstorms peaked in coverage between 3-6p.m. and the rain will fade as we transition into the evening hours.

Tonight expect slowly clearing skies and lows sinking down into the mid to low 70s overnight.

A slightly drier weather forecast settles in beginning on Thursday. Expect a partly cloudy start to the day, with some building clouds. We will see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms firing up during the afternoon, but they will be more limited in coverage than the past few days. Expect 30% chances to see rain Thursday afternoon. We will heat up considerably - topping out in the low to mid 90s.

Friday the slightly drier forecast continues with 30% chances for rain during the afternoon hours. We will top out in the mid 90s, feeling more like 110° when the humidity is considered.

For the weekend, Saturday is the drier day with 40% chances for showers and Sunday boasts 50% chances for rain making it ideal for an afternoon nap. Highs will top out in the low 90s.

Don't plan to run your sprinklers next week, starting on Monday we expect widespread chances for rain each afternoon through Wednesday at least.

