Mild, beautiful evening, inland fog possible overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was sunny, breezy, and warm with afternoon highs reaching the mid to low 80s. Tonight will be beautiful and mild, with most of the evening spent in the 70s and overnight lows eventually dipping into the mid 60s. We may see inland fog after midnight.

Wednesday starts out with patchy inland fog and in the mid 60s. Expect a nice warm up into the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Wind will be out of the east between 10-15 mph and that will hold the coastal temperatures to the upper 70s, low 80s for afternoon highs.

Thursday marks the beginning of a wetter weather pattern, as brief downpours will wander onshore starting during the mid day and stretching into the evening hours. The downpours are on the outer edge of a subtropical low that will move past us to the north, but remain well offshore. This system will bring us much needed rainfall in between Thursday through Sunday, not raining continuously throughout that time, just enhancing chances for showers those days. Temperatures will only be in the mid to low 80s Thursday afternoon.

Friday holds significant chances for showers to wander onshore and inland as well, with onshore winds and mid 80s expected.

The weekend trends drier, but not bone dry, with isolated chances for showers both day. Temperatures over the weekend will be HOT, topping out in the upper 80s, flirting with the low 90s.

The forecast dries out Monday and temperatures will be on the hot side, topping out in the upper 80s, low 90s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 84

8 pm 79

10 pm 75

11 pm 74



Sunset: 8:03 pm

