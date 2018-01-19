Hard Freeze again tonight, mid 20s expected early Friday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We only topped out in the mid to upper 40s, and another hard freeze is on the way tonight. Overnight lows in Jacksonville will reach the mid 20s, the beaches will be around 30°. Inland areas will see mid to low 20s along and to the North of I-10.

Temperatures will fall quickly below freezing this evening, expect the winds to calm down into the 5-10mph range. Wind chill values will be between 19-32° overnight and early Friday.

Tender, tropical, and freshly planted plants should be protected from the cold tonight area-wide. Inland areas should prepare for another hard freeze and protect citrus trees. Exposed pipes should be dripped or wrapped. Pets should be sheltered from the cold. Please insure you are heating your home safely, that does not include the use of space heaters overnight, unsupervised.

Friday starts out freezing, but will warm into the upper 50s under sunny skies. This marks the beginning of a weekend warm up. Winds will be light and out of the West on Friday, there are no chances for showers and the afternoon highs should be around 59°.

Saturday starts out chilly, in the mid to low 30s, but warms into the mid 60s for a mild afternoon high. Expect sunny skies all day and light winds.

Sunday starts out in the low 40s and under partly cloudy skies warms up into the upper 60s, even some southern towns could hit the low 70s.

