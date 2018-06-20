Inland storms fade tonight, heat and storms return tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was hot and humid, with the afternoon storms peaking around 5-6p.m.. The storms should fade after sunset.

Tonight will be muggy, with temperatures getting down into the low 70s.

Wednesday will be hot and partly cloudy to start out with. Expect building clouds during the afternoon hours. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will erupt and move slowly through our area through sunset.

Thursday starts out in the muggy mid 70s and warms up into the mid 90s for an afternoon high. Expect 50% coverage of the afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Friday will be hot and sunny in the morning, with a stormy afternoon and early evening. Expect 60% coverage of Friday afternoon's storms.

Saturday will be the drier day of the weekend, with only 40% chances for afternoon storms. Sunday we will see 50% chances for afternoon storms as we to out at 93°.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 89 - 30%

8 pm 85 - 10%

10 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm​

