Passing showers & cloudy skies this evening, keep your umbrella handy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today the clouds rolled in, keeping us in the 80s for an afternoon high instead of the 90s. The breezy northeasterly winds brought coastal clouds and passing showers onshore.

Tonight we can expect cloudy skies and isolated passing showers. The winds will fade down to the 10mph range out of the northeast. Expect overnight lows to sink down into the upper 60s.

Friday will be warm and mostly cloudy. Expect passing showers to be pushed onshore by northeasterly winds between 10-15 mph. You have a 40% chance to see the rain. Afternoon highs will warm into the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers, you have a 50% chance to see the rain. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10mph. Afternoon highs will hit the mid 80s.

Sunday looks promising! The skies will clear out during the day and cooler temperatures are expected. We will wake up in the mid 60s and only warm up into the mid 70s. Breezy northeasterly winds will build up to 15mph.

Expect a chilly night Sunday night, with temperatures sinking down into the low 50s. Monday will be cool, crisp, and sunny, only warming up into the mid 70s.

After that we are tracking what could end up being a wet weather pattern kicking off on Tuesday and stretching through the middle of the work week.

Hourly Forecast:



6 pm 77 - 40%

8 pm 75 - 30%

10 pm 73 - 30%

Sunrise: 7:30 am

Sunset: 6:52 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.