Cloudy & cool tonight, disruptive rain on the way Thursday

Jacksonville, Fla. - Tonight, expect cloudy & cool conditions with overnight rain moving in. Temperatures will sink down into the mid to upper 50s. After midnight showers start to creep into our forecast.

Thursday is a Weather Authority Alert Day because of widespread, disruptive downpours expected. Our area is under a Flood Watch from late Wednesday through Friday morning. Most areas will see 1-2" of rain withing that time, but a few areas may see more which could prompt flooding.

You can read more about the details of Thursday's Weather Authority Alert Day here

The potential for showers declines, but is not eliminated late on Thursday, and a few stray showers may be left behind Friday around sunrise, but then the potential for rain dries out. The clouds linger on Friday and cool temperatures are expected. Expect gusty winds out of the southwest between 15-25mph.

Saturday the sun returns, but so does the chilly weather. We will wake up in the upper 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs only topping out in the upper 50s.

Sunday we wake up in the mid to upper 30s. The mostly sunny skies will warm us into the mid 60s.

Monday we only get down into the mid 40s during the morning hours and warm into the upper 60s. For Christmas Eve we will cool down through the 50s and get down into the upper 40s by Christmas morning.

Christmas Day looks great, expect partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 63

8 pm 60

10 pm 59

Sunset: 5:29 pm​

