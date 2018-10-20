The weekend starts off hot and ends up chilly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy weekend!

The forecast this weekend for Jacksonville goes from the near 90s to the 50s, making for quite the swing over 48 hours.

Saturday's forecast has dried out, which is good, but that also means warmer temperatures. Near record breaking afternoon temperatures will hit the upper 80s and near 90°. There is a 30% chance for an isolated shower. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10mph. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Sunday the temperatures start to dive. Northeasterly winds will bring chilly, dry air into our area. Under mostly sunny skies we will only warm into the mid to low 70s for an afternoon high. Sunday night turns downright chilly as our temperatures dive down into the mid to low 50s for early Monday morning.

The Orionid Meteor shower peaks this weekend, the skies should be more clear Sunday night than Saturday, but you'll need a jacket because of the dropping temperatures.

Our spurt of Fall weather rolls into Monday, with jacket weather to start things off in the mid to low 50s. We will warm into the mid 70s Monday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday kicks off a cloudier, wetter weather pattern for the rest of the work week.

