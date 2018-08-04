Thundershowers are erupting just west of Jacksonville along I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thundershowers have "popped" in Northern Clay and Western Duval counties, they are expected to remain west of I-95 as they travel northward into Nassau County between 8 and 10 pm.



All rains will fade before or just after midnight as drier air will move in. Expect overnight clearing and temperatures sinking down into the low to mid 70s.

Saturday starts out partly cloudy and warms up nicely. Expect afternoon highs to soar into the toasty low 90s. Winds will be out of the East between 5-10 mph. There is only and isolated chance for an afternoon shower - the best chance to see the rain will be our inland counties to the North of I-10.

Sunday will be sunny & hot. Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s with only a 10% chance for an isolated, inland shower.

The dry weather continues Monday, but we see a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms by Tuesday.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 90 - 50%

5 pm 97 - 60%

6 pm 86 - 50%

8 pm 82 - 20%

10 pm 80 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 8:18 pm

