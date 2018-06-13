Stormy through the early evening, rain lingers in Southeastern Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mid day showers and thunderstorms fired up again and we expect them to persist through the early evening hours for most. The rain is expected to linger across parts of Southeastern Georgia well into the overnight hours.

The slow motion of the storms may lead to minor flooding, and gusty winds and lightning are also concerns. The bulk of the storms will move offshore during the evening hours, with rain lingering over Southeastern Georgia. Overnight temperatures will sink into the low 70s.

Wednesday may start out with showers along I-75, but the primary chances for rain are during the afternoon hours, at 50% chances for rain, peaking after 3p.m. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s.

Thursday starts out mostly cloudy, but still warms into the low 90s. Expect 50% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Friday will be warm with afternoon storms as well. Highs will top out in the low 90s and your chances for rain are during the afternoon hours, with 50% chances to see rain.

Saturday will be stormy thanks to a front pushing through, but it will dry our weather pattern out for a few days afterwards. Expect 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front. Temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 80s thanks to the rain.

Sunday we will start clearing out and drying out. We will top out at 89° with only 20% chances for showers.

Monday and Tuesday look great, only topping out in the upper 80s with sunny skies and low to no chances for rain.

Tropics: An area of disturbed weather is expected to move westward to northwestward over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days and little, if any, development is expected during that time. Environmental conditions could become slightly conducive for some development when the system moves into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. Formation chance through 48 hours - 10 percent. Formation chance through 5 days - 20 percent.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 89 - 50%

6 pm 85 - 40%

8 pm 81 - 30%

10 pm 78 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm

