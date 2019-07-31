Dry weather holds on for one more day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was sunny, dry, and warm. We topped out in the low 90s in town and the mid 80s along the coastline thanks to the easterly winds.

Tonight we will see clear skies and temperatures turning mild. Expect to cool down into the low 70s for an overnight low.

Wednesday expect sunny skies turning partly cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s for an afternoon high. There is only an isolated chance for a shower to pop up during the afternoon hours.

Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Expect to start out in the low to mid 70s and warming up into the low to mid 90s. We will see isolated to scattered storms firing up, with 30% chances to see the rain in the afternoon hours.

Friday we expect wet weather by the afternoon. Expect 70% chances to see the rain. Afternoon highs will only top out around 90° thanks to the wet weather and clouds.

The weekend forecast looks pretty wet as well during the afternoon hours. On both Saturday and Sunday we will wake up in the low 70s and warm up to around 90°. 60% chances for showers and storms will fire up each afternoon.

Tracking The Tropics

We are monitoring two tropical waves for the potential for development. The first wave is bringing rain to Puerto Rico and is not likely to develop, even over the long term. The second tropical wave is in the Eastern Atlantic, south of the Cabo Verde islands. This wave is not likely to develop this week, but as is moves westward, long term forecast models show it developing as it reaches the Virgin Islands. We will keep you updated.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 90 - 20%

8 pm 83 - 10%

10 pm 81

Sunset: 8:21 pm

