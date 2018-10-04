Beautiful evening, slightly cooler overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was gorgeous, sunny , and warm. We topped out in the upper 80s. Tonight will be clear and warm, with temperatures turning slightly cooler overnight. Some of us will see upper 60s tomorrow morning (mainly to the west of I-95) with low to mid 70s along the coastline.

Thursday will be clear and comfortable to start off with. Mostly sunny skies will make for quite the warm up into the upper 80s. There is only a 10% chances for an isolated coastal shower to wander onshore with the easterly winds.

Friday starts out in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Expect to top out in the upper 80s with light winds. There is only a 10% chance for an isolated shower to wander onshore.

Saturday is the prettier day of the weekend - expect mostly sunny skies and only a 10% chance for an isolated shower. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday we start to see decent chances for passing showers (40%.) Afternoon temperatures will top out at 87°.

Beach and Boating: Leslie continues to send waves our way bringing a high risk of Rip Currents along our beaches. Waist to head high waves with larger set expected today, tomorrow. Isolated showers possible, 20 percent.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 82 - 20%

8 pm 80 - 10%

10 pm 78 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 7:09 pm​​​​​​

