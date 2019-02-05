Jacksonville to enjoy some super February weather this week

Jacksonville, FL - Partly cloudy skies with spring like temperatures. Mostly clear tonight with patchy inland fog as temperatures remain above normal. Spring like temperatures continue Wednesday.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and warmer. Open Window Weather continues with afternoon highs in the 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy fog with morning lows in the 50s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores under partly cloudy skies. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking Ahead: Our spate of Spring continues through the week with cloudy skies, showers and cooler temperatures this weekend.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 70

3 pm 74

8 pm 62

10 pm 60

11 pm 59

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 6:06 pm​​

