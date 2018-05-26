Saturday looks great, then tropical rain moves in Sunday & Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - TROPICS UPDATE:

Subtropical Storm Alberto is expected to gradually strengthen over the next three days as it moves North and Northwestward through the Gulf. We will not see any wind issues or storm surge- we expect waves of rain Sunday and Monday totaling 1-3".

Today was beautiful and warm, with inland storms firing up during the mid day through the evening hours.

Expect a muggy evening with fading storms. Overnight temperatures will get down to around 70°

Saturday looks great and will be the best day of the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with building afternoon clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be warm, in the mid 80s. Expect a few more clouds by the afternoon hours. Good news! Our chances for rain are down to 20% during the afternoon hours.

Sunday will be wet. It starts out mostly cloudy, expect a few rounds of potentially heavy rain to push through. The most frequent and heaviest rain will be to the west of I-95. We expect average rainfall totals to range between 1-3". We will have a few spots where heavier bands of rain will push through and potentially push their rainfall totals into the 5-6" range.

A similar pattern will continue into Monday with cloudy skies and rounds of potentially heavy rain pushing through. Expect 90% chances for rain and afternoon high only in the low 80s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday look pretty damp, but we will ease back into the pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms by the mid to end of the work week.

