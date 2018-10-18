Afternoon heat breaks high temperature record, cool down is on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Quick update as a few small downpours have developed in the wake of today's record heat and humidity. The greatest threat of evening downpours will be either side of the Buckman Bridge from the Westside/Orange Park area to Mandarin Julington Creek area of St. Johns County. These are not the only scattered downpours as a few small downpours are possible around the Northside of Jacksonville as well...

And these are just the beginning to the changes we are expected to see over the next few days, here's more...

We broke the high temperature record for today for the third day in a row. If it seems like it's been unusually warm this October, it has! Check out The hunt for Fall in October for a round up of the record breaking warmth we've seen. We hit 94°, breaking our previous high temperature record for today that was 91°, set in 1989. We broke a second record with today's 94° making this the hottest that it has ever been in Jacksonville this late in the year. The prior latest date where the high reached 94° was October 9th in 1941. The avg last day of a 94° high is August 29th.

This evening will be warm with building clouds, we cannot rule out a passing isolated shower. Your chances to see rain this evening and through the overnight hours is 30%.

Thursday starts with a 40% chance to see an isolated shower, especially in our Southern, coastal counties at 7a.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and gusty breezes out of the northeast between 15-20mph with gusts between 20-30mph. The temperatures start out in the low 70s and only warm up into upper 70s for the afternoon hours.

Friday will be cloudy and cooler as well. Expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures starting out around 70° and only warming into the low 80s. You have a 50% chance to see a shower and winds will be out of the east between 10-15mph.

Saturday will be the lesser day of the weekend, forecast-wise. We will see mostly cloudy skies and passing scattered showers. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s and your chance to see rain is 50%.

Sunday is shaping up better, it may start with a lingering shower and clouds, but the skies will clear out and temperatures will be Fall-like, only topping out in the mid 70s.

Monday starts out chilly, in the low 50s. Sunny skies and mid 70s will make the afternoon especially lovely.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 85 - 30%

8 pm 82 - 30%

10 pm 80 - 30%

Sunset: 6:53 pm​​​

