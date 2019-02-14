Chilly weather settles in tonight, plunging us into the 30s and 40s

Jacksonville, Fla. - Today was overcast and chilly, with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s for the most part, briefly topping out in the low 60s.

Tonight will be cold, with clearing skies and temperatures dropping down into the mid to upper 30s for inland areas and mid to low 40s. Areas to the west of I-95 are under a frost advisory early Thursday morning from 4-7a.m. The only exceptions are St Johns and and Flagler counties, they are not under frost advisries. Otherwise our inland temperatures will get down into the 33-38° range, but no freezes are expected.

Thursday starts out cold, but sunny skies are expected. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s with light winds out of the east. Thursday night will be cool, with temperatures dipping down into the upper 40s overnight.

Friday expect mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy skies and a nice warm up into the mid to low 70s. The chances for rain have dropped dramatically for Friday night, with only an isolated shot for a shower in Southeastern Georgia.

FINALLY! A nice warm weekend headed our way. Saturday starts in the cool low 50s and warms up nicely under partly cloudy skies into the mid 70s. Sunday starts in the low 60s and warms into the upper 70s, flirting with the low 80s. There is an isolated chance for a shower (30%) for the latter part of the day.

Monday kicks off a slightly soggier weather pattern that stretches through the middle of the work week, with 40-50% chances for rain during the mild afternoon hours.

