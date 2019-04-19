Warm and breezy afternoon then the weather turns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If we could only look past tomorrow, weather this Easter weekend will be delightful! But, alas, we can't.

Today will be a continuation of the warming trend we have been experiencing all week. The changes will be subtle but yet telling. Skies which had been with wall-to-wall blue skies, will be with hazy sunny skies. Yet, hazy sunny skies will be more than enough to launch our daytime high temperatures well into the 80s. Westerly winds will also push the heat all the way to area beaches which will also see afternoon highs in the 80s.

Best part? No rain is expected Thursday. Nice!

Beautiful Day today.

Weather Authority Alert Day Friday

Friday starts off where Thursday leaves off. Skies will be hazy sunny, sunrise temperatures will be the warmest we will have seen since last October, around 70°. Those two conditions will make Friday's starting weather downright pleasant.

Then around 12 Noon we are likely to be placed under a Tornado Watch or a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, storms will blow across the area through the afternoon and evening hours. Friday's highs (before the rains roll-in) will be around 85°.

Here's more on Friday's Weather Authority Alert Day.

After the storms end, ever cooler air will begin to settle into the area after midnight Friday night, by Saturday morning temperatures will have chilled down into the 50s.

Saturday may start off with clouds and sun, through around noon, then become mostly sunny. Breezy north westerly winds will push chilly air over the area and conceivably we will see highs on Saturday only around 70°. That means Saturday will likely be one of the coolest afternoon's we may see until next October. Yes, summer is coming.

Easter Sunday sunrise will be at 6:53 a.m. and morning inland temperatures will be in the 40s. Brrr... But afternoon highs on Easter Sunday will bounce back into the very pleasant upper 70s. Basically, Sunday will be a "10" on the Gaughan Gauge.

Next week conditions settle down as afternoon highs remain in the 80s. Rains return late next week.

10-Day Forecast, including Friday's Weather Authotity Alert Day.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.