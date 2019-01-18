Sunny skies warm us into the 60s, chilly night tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies today. As we head into the evening hours we will cool down pretty quickly under partly cloudy skies. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. After midnight, clouds will build into our forecast area making for partly sunny skies by sunrise.

Friday starts off chilly with more clouds than sun. Expect clearing skies during the morning hours and mild temperatures. Winds will be light, out of the southeast between 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the mild low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is still the better day of the weekend, despite an improving forecast on Sunday. Saturday starts off in the upper 40s and warms into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Expect increasing winds and clouds, with winds building up to 10-15 mph out of the south and clouds building in during the evening hours.

Showers move in overnight Saturday night into early Sunday morning, expect 80% chances for rain. Rainfall predictions are between three quarters of an inch and an inch.

We will wake up to rain on Sunday, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible but not likely. Rain chances start to decrease by 8:00a.m. which is what time the Bold City Blast is scheduled for. Rain would not postpone the implosion of the old City Hall building but lightning could.

We will slowly dry out during the late morning hours on Sunday and eventually clear out during the afternoon hours. Expect chilly, gusty winds that will hold us in the upper 50s, never really warming up .

Frigid air blasts into the southeast, lowering our temperatures to around 33° for Dr Martin Luther King, Jr Day Monday. The parade will be sunny, breezy, and chilly.

