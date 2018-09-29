Heavy storms continue just west of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Severe thunderstorms have been isolated and random, but mainly along a line from west of Lake City to Dahoma in Nassau County. Now at 7:40 pm a new severe thunderstorm has developed along US301 near Fiftone. This will be in effect until 8 pm. Main impact will be from gusty winds and some large hail (greater than an inch.)

The Jacksonville area (inside 295) will remain dry, for now. But I am expecting some storms to trickle into Jax over the next 2 hours.

Today was steamy hot and sunny for the most part. As we head into the evening hours we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms fire up and move slowly across our area. They should fade after sunset.

Overnight temperatures will slowly sink down into the mid to low 70s. Expect partially clearing skies and muggy conditions.

Saturday will start out with plenty of sunshine under partly cloudy skies. We see a chance for scattered shower (40%) in the forecast, but these showers are more likely along and to the north of the state line. Winds will be light out of the East and afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 80s.

Sunday is a tad cloudier with a slight chance for a morning to mid day shower followed by a decent chance for an afternoon or evening shower. Expect 50% chances to get rained on on Sunday. We expect rounds of showers with areas of light rain ahead of a cold front, mostly across southern Georgia, then slipping south during the evening. Timing for the front may change as the models vary on the southern position. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Monday our rain chances for the week peak at 60% as the cold front pushes through our area. Behind that front the skies will clear out as drier air moves in.

Tuesday kicks off our not-AS-hot stretch of weather, with overnight lows around 70° and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Easterly winds keep a slight chance for a coastal shower to wander onshore in our forecast.

Beach and Boating: A moderate risk of Rip Currents continues. A few showers, storms possible, 10-20 percent.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 92- 30%

6 pm 87 - 40%

8 pm 82 - 30%

10 pm 80 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 7:15 pm​​​​

